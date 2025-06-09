Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amgen were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 46.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $290.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.