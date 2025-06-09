Bangor Savings Bank Sells 231 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6%

ETN stock opened at $331.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

