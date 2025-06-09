A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE AOS opened at $64.41 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

