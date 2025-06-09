25 LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

25 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.6% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 25 LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,751,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,981 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 331,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VGIT stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.