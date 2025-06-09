13,820 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $217.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

