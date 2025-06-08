Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average is $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

