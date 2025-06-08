Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 11,061 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after buying an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after buying an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1%

ADSK opened at $297.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.86 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $285.94.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.