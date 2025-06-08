Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,958,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $296.95 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.97, for a total value of $185,880.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,489.03. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

