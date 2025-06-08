Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 154,122 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,122 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $54,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,183.84. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock worth $69,539,128. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.94 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

