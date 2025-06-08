Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 3.3% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after buying an additional 5,579,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

