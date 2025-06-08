Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after buying an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

