Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.67 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

