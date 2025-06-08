Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $421.99 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.