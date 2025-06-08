STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in STERIS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,119,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STERIS by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

