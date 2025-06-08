Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

