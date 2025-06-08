SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $707.02 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.