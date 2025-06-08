SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 42,419 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,419 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 489,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $89.54 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.