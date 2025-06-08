SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 106,319 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 42,190.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,175,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.