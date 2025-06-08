SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $374,000 in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.13%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

