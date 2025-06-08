Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,098 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.