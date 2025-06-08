Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

