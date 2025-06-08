RDA Financial Network Buys 1,521 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.