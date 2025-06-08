Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $152,895,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,481,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,160,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 146,540 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $62.56 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

