Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,890. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.