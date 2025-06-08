Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,365 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,723,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

