Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

