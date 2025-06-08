Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

HMOP stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

