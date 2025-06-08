OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 27,075 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

