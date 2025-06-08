OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 118,815 Shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,815 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.10% of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,095,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CNH opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

