NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.