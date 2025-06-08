NavPoint Financial Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NavPoint Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

