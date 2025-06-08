M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M&T Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,262.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $139.78 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

