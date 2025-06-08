Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 13,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 17,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMFG. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 104,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

