KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,715 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

