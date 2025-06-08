Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.32 and last traded at $85.93. Approximately 223,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 298,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 1.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $110,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,260,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after buying an additional 768,529 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.