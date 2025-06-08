iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

IWN stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

