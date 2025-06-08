iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

