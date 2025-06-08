ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.21. 10,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

ioneer Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ioneer by 88.6% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ioneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

