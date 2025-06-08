Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

