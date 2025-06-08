Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $1,370,541.60 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,506.52. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.