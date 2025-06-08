Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $1,370,541.60 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,506.52. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ELF stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45.
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
