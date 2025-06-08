Insider Buying: VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

VerticalScope stock opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.93. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market cap of C$68.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FORA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Beacon Securities reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

