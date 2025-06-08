Impact Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Impact Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

