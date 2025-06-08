Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

