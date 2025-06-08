Impact Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $236.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

