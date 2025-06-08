Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $300,000 in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period.

CALY opened at $50.23 on Friday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

