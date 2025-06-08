Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys 322 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3%

LNT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.