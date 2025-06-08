Head to Head Review: U.S. GoldMining (USGO) versus Its Competitors

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$9.36 million -12.96 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $4.93 billion -$62.19 million -17.68

U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -58.41% 4.27% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. GoldMining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 1169 3443 4309 157 2.38

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.04%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

