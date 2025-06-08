Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 7th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, Prologis, Blueprint Medicines, Welltower, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at a faster rate than the broader market. These companies typically reinvest profits into expansion and innovation rather than paying out dividends, resulting in higher valuation multiples. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for the potential of capital appreciation, accepting greater price volatility in exchange. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. 9,535,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $335.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $990.26. 623,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $752.30 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,591. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

BPMC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,604. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

