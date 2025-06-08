Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,423,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,028,000 after purchasing an additional 154,726 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,421,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.