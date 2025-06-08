Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 12,583 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entegris by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after buying an additional 2,111,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after buying an additional 291,893 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

